Highland girls’ golf earns win

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls’ golf team defeated Lancaster Thursday.

While both teams had scores of 205, the Lady Scots earned the win by virtue of having the better fifth golfer score.

Ceci Grassbaugh led the way by shooting 40. That score is a new Highland girls’ golf record, breaking the previous top score of 42. Mallory Jones shot 49 and Ellen Michela had a round of 56. Maddie Tack shot 60, Stevie Asher scored 65 and Bailey Alexander’s score was 66.

Highland boys

On Thursday, Highland was edged by Galion by a score of 153-159.

Despite the loss, the Scots had plenty of positives to take from the match. Emerson Grassbaugh earned medalist honors with a round of 33. Both Luke Cain (36) and Ranger Steck (44) both had personal bests.

