Lady Scots earn soccer win over Harding

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls’ soccer team bested Harding by a 5-2 margin on the road Monday evening.

The Scots took a 3-1 lead into halftime and didn’t let up in the second half in improving to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Emma Hinkle’s three goals led the way for Highland. Destiny Carpenter had a goal and assist, Izzy Arnett-Tomasek also scored a goal and Guinevere Jackson tallied a pair of assists. Also, Kayley Smith had eight saves in 10 attempts in goal.

The boys’ team hosted the Presidents, but fell by a 2-0 count. While the Scots held a 3-to-1 advantage in shot attempts, they were unable to light up the scoreboard, as Harding scored once in each half.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS