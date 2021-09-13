Mount Gilead boys’ XC tops at Seneca East

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team earned another invitational title when they took first out of 20 squads at the Seneca East Stars, Stripes and Lights on Saturday.

MG finished with 44 points to win the Division III race, while second-place Black River had 90. Cardington placed 18th in the meet with 440 points.

Michael Snopik was first overall in the race with a time of 16:06.03, while Reed Supplee took fourth in 16:57.81. Ethan Kemp ran ninth in 17:23.8, Parker Bartlett was 10th in 17:27.74 and Ethan Honzo took 21st in 17:45.98. Colson Chapman finished 24th in 17:52.62 and Will Baker was 26th in 17:58.53.

Also, Cole Hershner was 35th, Seamus Walsh was 36th, Philip Emberg was 41st, Luke Fraizer was 66th, Aaron Gannon was 69th, Bradley Butcher was 70th, Nathan Smith was 93rd, Quade Harris was 110th, Joel Conrad was 124th, Wyatt Mowry was 148th, Landon Spoon was 160th, Ryan Swalley was 166th, Gavin Keller was 168th, Tommy Emberg was 177th, Ethan Irwin was 186th, Carson Mowery was 194th and Travis Fox was 204th.

For Cardington, A.J. Brehm was the top runner, placing 67th in 19:13.59. Zay Nippert finished 89th in 19:49.02, while Aidan Reitmire was 114th in 20:37.9, Ryan Clinger took 151st in 22:01.92 and Aaron Howard finished 170th in 23:11.41. Also, Isaac Delacruz was 193rd in 27:01.76 and Bryce Moodispaugh claimed 197th in 28:10.44.

Gilead Christian had Seth Bertam place 99th in 19:58.25.

In the 16-team girls’ race, Cardington finished third with 111 points, while Mount Gilead was fourth with 139.

Cardington’s Loey Hallabrin ran eighth overall with a time of 20:22.13, while Magi Hallabrin placed 15th in 21:13.26. Morgan White took 25th in 21:57.04 and Gracie Meade claimed 31st in 22:16.89. Hazel Jolliff took 41st in 22:47.99, Mikayla Linkous was 47th with a time of 22:59.64 and Marnie Young took 139th in 29:16.67.

The Indians were led by Michaela McGill, who finished second overall in 18:44.14. Haley Pfeifer was 23rd in 21:56.09 and Ava Baker ran 38th in 22:40.06. Kimberly Staley ran 42nd in 22:49.22, while Karley Wallace took 44th in 22:49.57, Madilyn Elson ran 60th in 23:24.42 and Ella Fraizer finished 90th in 24:57.99.

Also, Natalie Jagger was 92nd, Rebeka Clark was 106th,

For Gilead Christian, Allyson Green finished 52nd in 23:04.76 and Cassidy Gamble was 105th in 26:04.21.

Highland competed in the Division II races, with the boys placing seventh out of 18 teams and the girls finishing 13th out of 17.

Hunter Bolton ran 18th in 17:22.93, while Joel Roberts finished 24th in 17:35.09 to lead the team. Brendan Lester took 43rd in 18:17.92 and Grath Garee claimed 60th in 18:47.98. Caleb Wetzel was 76th in 19:15.39, Kaden Miller took 77th in 19:15.7 and Corban Benedict placed 88th in 19:31.05.

Also, Russell Martin was 98th, Jacob Garber was 123rd, Daniel Grandstaff was 129th, Colton Clarkson was 130th, Grant Jennings was 186th, Blaine Honaker was 189th, Cash LaFever was 197th, Matthew Gaylord was 203rd and Harken Peck was 212th.

The Lady Scots were led by Jade Disbennett, who finished 34th with a time of 21:58.85. Katelyn Schade took 67th in 23:45.29 and Lauren Garber was 91st in 24:30.84, while Abbie Pruett finished 96th in 24:36.75 and Greer Orr ran 131st in 26:26.86. Kelsea Whisman finished 133rd in 26:34.71 and Cara Chamberlain took 147th in 27:22.28.

Also, Hannah Wagner was 151st, Ellie Pruett was 158th, Juli Ward was 159th, Shelby Conley was 162nd, Lizzie Beck was 179th, Skylar White was 181st and Mattie Ross was 189th.

Watkins Memorial Invitational

Northmor finished third of eight team at the Watkins Memorial Invitational on Saturday.

The Golden Knights got a third-place finish from Ryan Lehman, who had a time of 17:21.04. T.J. Diehl was 10th in 18:35.32, while Bryce Cooper ran 18th in 19:08.53. Jed Adams placed 31st in 20:21.91, while Dylan Amens claimed 44th in 21:12.45 and Parker Brown took 61st in 22:53.96.

The Lady Knights ran sixth out of seven competing teams.

Lauren Johnson led the way by taking 16th in 22:46.2 and Riley Johnson placed 21st in 23:22.75. Maddison Yaussy ran 30th in 24:16.66, Hannah Kanagy took 44th in 25:51.33, Haley Dille placed 47th in 26:33.78, Maizy Brinkman finished 49th in 26:55.13 and Ella Creswell took 53rd in 27:37.76.

Also, Harley Barler was 64th, Kaylene Brinkman was 66th and Kelbie McDonald was 73rd.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

