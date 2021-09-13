College Update

Highland Volleyball

A number of former Highland volleyball players are making names for themselves at the collegiate level.

Raina Terry (2020 graduate), an outside hitter for the University of Illinois, made the Bluejay All-Tournament Team at Creighton, smacking 44 kills on the weekend.

Ashton Terrill (2017 – playing a fifth COVID year), a Libero for the University of Findlay, made the All-Tournament Team at the Fort Lauderdale Shark Invitational, collecting 60 digs in four matches including 29 in the finale against the University of Auburn-Montgomery.

Bridget Oder (2019), a Libero at Otterbein University, pulled in 44 digs in a 3-0 weekend.

Darcie Walters (2020), a Libero at Rio Grande University, picked up 21 digs at Glenville State on Saturday.

Makenna Belcher (2021), an OH/RS at Ashland University, is expected to see playing time once she clears COVID protocol.

Information received from Rob Terrill.

Allison Johnson

Mount Gilead 2021 graduate Allison Johnson picked up a win in her first race for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Competing at the Dolan Duals on Sept. 2, she came in first out of 25 runners with a time of 14:14 in the dual against Lock Haven, which was a 4000-meter race.

Information received from Penn State University.