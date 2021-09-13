Scot soccer teams see Saturday action

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland boys’ soccer team tied visiting Bucyrus on Saturday. Both teams scored two goals, with the Scots battling back from a 2-1 halftime deficit to earn the tie.

Zane Sheets connected with Jack Chaffee to tally the team’s first goal, while Dylan Thomas assisted Cody Thomas for the game-tying goal.

Highland’s girls fell on the road to Licking Valley by a 3-1 count. Thanks to Emma Hinkle’s ninth goal of the season, they team only trailed 2-1 at the half, but they were unable to catch up to their hosts in falling to 3-3.

