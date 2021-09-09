Highland soccer teams earn shutouts against Pleasant

By Rob Hamilton

Both Highland soccer teams claimed shutout wins over visiting Pleasant on Wednesday.

The girls’ team improved to 3-2 on the season with a 4-0 victory. The score was only 1-0 at the half thanks to a goal by Destiny Carpenter that was assisted by Emma Hinkle.

However, they would widen their advantage and pick up a four-goal win thanks to a strong second half. Hinkle had two and now leads the team with eight goals on the season. Also, Amarie Morgan scored in the half. Goalkeeper Kayley Smith earned her first shutout of the season.

The boys’ team rode a fast start all the way to an 8-0 decision over the Spartans.

Six of the team’s goals were scored in the first half. Dylan Thomas scored twice, as did Caleb Hunter; while Zane Sheets and Cody Thomas both added goals. Dylan Thomas, Sheets and Mason Keller all were credited with assists in the half.

Tyler Brooks and Dylan Thomas both scored in the second half to account for the rest of the Scot scoring.

