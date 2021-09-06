Highland hosts Saturday invitational

Highland hosted their second annual cross country invitational on Saturday.

In the 16-team boys’ meet, Olentangy Berlin finished in first place with 73 points. Highland took seventh with a total of 173 — one better than Fredericktown.

Hunter Bolton paced Highland by finishing ninth in 17:20.54. Joel Roberts ran 12th in 17:33.71, while Grath Garee was 41st in 18:30.99 and Brendan Lester placed 44th in 18:38.57. Kaden Miller was 71st in 19:19.55, Caleb Wetzel took 77th in 19:22.51 and Corban Benedict claimed 81st in 19:42.41.

Also, Russell Martin was 101st, Colton Clarkson was 106th and Daniel Grandstaff was 109th.

Competing with only five girls, Highland placed 13th out of 15 teams with 364 points. The meet was won by Big Walnut, who finished with 55.

Jade Disbennett led the Scots by finishing 38th in 22:23.39. Katelyn Schade finished 84th in 25:28.1 and Abbie Pruett ran 88th in 25:43.77. Also, Greer Orr was 105th in 27:51.49, while Hannah Wagner took 112th in 29:23.45.

Cardington Pirates

On Saturday, the Cardington cross country teams took part in the Westerville North Invitational.

Running in the Cardinal Division, the girls’ team finished fourth out of 13 squads, with Loey Hallabrin winning the race in 20:25.7. Magi Hallibrin was seventh in 20:47.6 and Gracie Meade ran 23rd in 22:16.5, while Morgan White took 28th in 22:45.1. Hazel Jolliff placed 47th in 23:31.6, Mikayla Linkous finished 60th in 24:11.4 and Marnie Young was 88th in 29:11.4.

The boys took fifth in their Cardinal Division race.

A.J. Brehm ran 13th in 19:39.5 to lead the team. Aiden Reitmire finished 32nd in 21:11.8 and Ryan Clinger finished 39th in 22:42.6, while Aaron Howard was 45th in 24:25.6 and Bryce Moodispaugh took 50th in 29:50.3.

Highland's Jade Disbennett leads a group of runners to the finish line in Saturday's Highland Invitational.

