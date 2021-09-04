MG, Northmor enter league contests with wins

Mount Gilead jumped out to a big lead over Elgin and then held on for 45-42 decision in a wild one.

The Indians took a 24-0 lead after 12 minutes of action. Carter Kennon hit Owen High on touchdown passes of 29 and 30 yards and also ran for a 22 yard score. Garrett Lamb-Hart, who also was perfect on six extra point kicks, added the remaining first quarter points on a 19-yard field goal.

While Kennon hit Paul Butterman for a 35-yard scoring pass in the second quarter, Elgin was able to battle back to within a 31-24 count on three touchdown runs, each followed by a two-point conversion. The Indians got a bit of breathing room back in the third quarter, outscoring Elgin 14-6 in that period. Elijah Chafin hit High for a 20-yard score and then High would score his fourth TD of the night on a 63-yard pass from Kennon.

Leading 45-30 going into the final period, the Indians would need that cushion, as their hosts rallied for two touchdowns. However, the Indians were able to snuff out both two-point run attempts to preserve a three-point win and improve to 2-1 heading into conference play.

“Our boys came out strong,” said head coach Mike Reid. “I was proud of our preparation and approach to the game. Elgin responded well and adjusted; my hat’s off to those boys and Coach Winslow for the battle they put up. We are still a bit inconsistent in both execution and fundamentals on both sides of the ball and we will continue to work on those things. In the end, our boys showed a lot of heart tonight. I am very proud of how they were able to adjust and respond as we worked through adversity in the game tonight.”

Kennon passed for 267 yards, four touchdowns and one pick on 15-of-24 passing, while Chafin completed two of his three attempts for 60 yards and a score. High (169 yards, four TDs), Butterman (76, 1) and Chafin (65) had five receptions Gabe Simpson and Garrett George had one each. George also led the team on the ground with 78 yards, while Kennon added 56 and a score and Chafin had 35.

Northmor Golden Knights

A great defensive performance paved the way for Northmor to finish the non-conference portion of their schedule with a 3-0 record.

Northmor defeated Bucyrus 25-0 on the road Friday in a game where they held their opponents to 72 yards and seven first downs.

The Golden Knights got on the board in the first quarter with a 28-yard field goal by Caleb Schnuener. Max Lower then added a short run for a score in the second quarter to give the team a 10-0 lead going into the half.

In the third quarter, Nico Christo scored on a five-yard run to make it 16-0. The fourth quarter would see the Golden Knights go up by 20 on a safety and then punctuate their win with a 15-yard scoring run by Lower.

Lower tallied 116 yards on the ground, while quarterback Marcus Cortez added 80 rushing yards and 52 through the air on six completions and Christo also ran for 40. Trenton Ramos caught four balls for 42 yards, while Lower had the other two receptions.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

