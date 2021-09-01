Cardington, Highland pick up VB wins

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in KMAC play after defeating Centerburg by scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-11 on Tuesday.

The team got 13 kills by Audrey Brininger, nine from Payton Goodman and eight from Madison Linkous. Also, the team’s middles contributed six kills. Cadie Long was perfect in serve receptions and had 17 digs, while also maintaining a 100 percent success rate in serving.

Highland Scots

Highland remained perfect in MOAC play at 2-0 (4-1 overall) Tuesday when they defeated host Pleasant by scores of 25-14, 25-23 and 25-10.

Kendall Stover tallied 18 kills and two aces, while Emma West finished with eight kills and two aces. Larsen Terrill had seven kills and Ashlynn Belcher finished with five. Also, Brylinn Tuggle had two aces.

