By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland boys’ soccer team hosted Ontario on Monday, but wound up on the short end of an 8-1 score.

The team trailed 3-0 at the half and couldn’t close the gap after the intermission. Highland’s goal was scored by Dylan Thomas, who was assisted by Zane Sheets.

