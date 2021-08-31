Highland girls’ golf takes on MOAC foes

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland finished fourth in the MOAC girls’ golf shootout hosted by Clear Fork on Monday.

The Scots tied Clear Fork for third place with a team total of 209, but the Colts had the better fifth score to edge Highland in the match. Ceci Grassbaugh led the team with a round of 46, while Mallory Jones shot 47. Ellen Michela shot 56, Stevie Asher scored 60, Bailey Alexander shot 61 and Maddie Tack finished with 66 shots.

