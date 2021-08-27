Highland VB wins MOAC opener

By Rob Hamilton

Highland bounced back in volleyball to earn a win in their first MOAC contest of the season by scores of 25-18, 25-6 and 25-9 over visiting Ontario.

The team got 19 kills from Kendall Stover, while Ashlynn Belcher added four kills and both Emma West and Larsen Terrill contributed three. Also, Morgan Snider finished with four aces and Zoya Winkelfoos added three.

