Highland golfers see action

Highland’s girls lost a close one to Galion on Wednesday, as the Tigers pulled out a 244-246 win.

The Scots had the match medalist in Ceci Grassbaugh, who shot 53. Mallory Jones had a round of 57, while Bailey Alexander shot 67 and Ellen Michela scored 69. Also, Maddie Tack (71) and Stevie Asher (75) competed for Highland.

Highland boys

Highland fell to visiting Shelby in a Thursday golf match by a score of 153-199.

The Scots did have the match medalist, though, as Emerson Grassbaugh had the day’s top round of 38.

