Highland girls beat Elgin in golf

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls’ golf team edged Elgin in a dual held Monday. Both teams had a score of 207, but the Scots had the better fifth-golfer score to finish on top by a 268-274 margin.

Ceci Grassbaugh led all performers with a score of 44. Bailey Alexander shot 52, Mallory Jones scored 54 and Ellen Michela had a round of 57. Rounding out the team’s scores were Stevie Asher (61) and Maddie Tack (64).

