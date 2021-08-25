Cardington, Mount Gilead claim XC titles

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington’s cross country teams claimed both titles Tuesday at the Gilead Christian Fun on the Farm meet.

The girls’ team scored 15 points to win their meet. Loey Hallabrin finished first in 22:47.17, while Magi Hallabrin was second in 24:48.95 and Morgan White ran third in 24:53.91. Mikayla Linkous placed fourth with a time of 26:49.78, Gracie Meade was sixth in 27:00.34, Hazel Jolliff ran ninth in 29:21.07 and Marnie Young claimed 12th in 33:25.77.

The host school had one runner compete, with Allyson Green running 10th in 29:37.52.

In the boys’ meet, Cardington finished with 35 points to edge second-place Crestline by two. A.J. Brehm led the team with a first-place finish in 21:01.42. Zay Nippert was third in 22:18.06, while Ryan Clinger finished seventh in 26:14.66. Also, Aaron Howard was 15th with a time of 32:43.24 and Bryce Moodispaugh finished 20th in 38:43.71.

For Gilead Christian, Seth Bertam placed sixth in 25:03.76 and Isaiah Brown took 14th in 32:41.17.

Upper Sandusky Inv.

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team opened their season by winning the 12-team Upper Sandusky Ice Breaker Invitational on Tuesday.

The Indians finished with 27 points to top second-place Columbus Grove by a seven-point margin.

Michael Snopik finished first with a time of 16:49.13, while Will Baker was third in 17:15.86, Reed Supplee took fifth in 17:25.51 and Parker Bartlett ran sixth in 17:28.04. Ethan Kemp placed 14th in 18:07.86, Philip Emberg took 27th in 18:50.54 and Ethan Honzo was 28th in 18:51.3.

Also, Colson Chapman was 29th, Seamus Walsh was 30th, Cole Hershner was 36th, Bradley Butcher was 50th, Luke Fraizer was 56th, Nathan Smith was 68th, Quade Harris was 76th, Samuel Baer was 84th, Joel Conrad was 105th, Ryan Swalley was 109th, Tommy Emberg was 118th, Landon Spoon was 122nd, Josh Burnaugh was 125th, Wyatt Mowry was 128th, Mason Kidwell was 132nd, Travis Fox was 143rd, Gavin Keller was 145th, Joshua Davis was 147th, Ethan Irwin was 151st and Carson Mowery was 163rd.

The Lady Indians placed sixth out of 14 squads. Their performance was highlighted by Michaela McGill, who finished second with a time of 19:49.99. Haley Pfeifer took 29th in 23:25.44, Kimberly Staley finished 33rd in 23:40.07 and Karley Wallace placed 42nd in 24:11.53. Tatum Neal took 47th in 24:18.84, Ava Baker was 50th in 24:32.89 and Madilyn Elson finished 61st in 25:18.4.

Also, Ella Fraizer was 80th, Natalie Jagger was 102nd, Rebeka Clark was 115th and Kate Kelty was 123rd.

