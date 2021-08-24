Northmor holds CC invite

The Northmor boys’ cross country team took second place out of 11 squads when the Golden Knights hosted their annual invitational on Monday.

Pleasant won the meet, with Northmor in second place and Highland running third.

The Golden Knights were led by Ryan Lehman, who finished second with a time of 17:57.21. Lucas Weaver ran 11th in 19:02.28, while Bryce Cooper was 20th in 19:53.07, T.J. Diehl finished 22nd in 19:59.97 and Connor Radojcsics claimed 25th in 20:08.29. Jed Adams finished 43rd in 21:51.25 and Dylan Amens claimed 57th in 23:50.25.

Also, Parker Brown was 83rd.

The Scots had two runners finish in the top 10. Hunter Bolton finished fourth in 18:28.23, while Joel Roberts was sixth with a time of 18:47.17. Grath Garee ran 12th in 19:10.89, while Brendan Lester placed 31st in 20:39.3 and Kaden Miller was 33rd in 20:55.37. Caleb Wetzel took 36th in 21:11.73 and Corban Benedict ran 45th in 22:15.09.

Also, Russell Martin was 53rd, Daniel Grandstaff was 58th, Grant Jennings was 66th, Cash LaFever was 76th, Matthew Gaylord was 85th, Blaine Honaker was 86th and Harken Peck was 94th.

Fredericktown took first place in the six-team girls’ meet. Northmor placed fourth and Highland was sixth overall.

Northmor’s girls were led by Lauren Johnson, who finished 11th in 24:29.89. Riley Johnson was 14th in 24:58.61, while Maddison Yaussy took 24th in 26.34.8. Kaylene Brinkman ran 36th in 28:15.57 and Haley Dille took 37th in 28:24.01. Running 49th was Ella Creswell in 30:08.42, while Hannah Kanagy finished 56th in 32:15.34.

Also, Maizy Brinkman was 57th, Kelbie McDonald was 69th, Harley Barler was 70th and Katie Statler was 72nd.

Highland was led by Abbie Pruett, who was 44th in 29:21.13. Cara Chamberlain took 45th in 29:28.38, while Greer Orr ran 48th in 30:06.29 and Kelsea Whisman finished 53rd in 31:38.08. Juli Ward placed 61st in 34:28.97, Skylar White was 71st in 37:19.31 and Shelby Conley ran 73rd in 37:44.4.

Also, Mattie Ross was 75th.

Northmor’s Ryan Lehman finished second in the boys’ meet at Monday’s Northmor Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/08/web1_ryanlehman.jpg Northmor’s Ryan Lehman finished second in the boys’ meet at Monday’s Northmor Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

