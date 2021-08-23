Highland opens VB season with win

Highland’s volleyball season got off to a good start in 2021, as the team opened with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 win over visiting Big Walnut on Saturday.

Kendall Stover led the team with 20 kills and three blocks, while Larsen Terrill netted five kills and three aces and Brooke Schott finished with five kills and three blocks. Zoya Winkelfoos had 1i9 assists and 14 digs, Brylinn Tuggle contributed 16 digs and Ashlynn Belcher finished with eight assists, seven digs and three blocks.

Cardington Volleyball

In their season-opening volleyball competition at Lancaster on Saturday, Cardington split a pair of matches.

The team lost to Lancaster by scores of 25-13 and 25-18, but rebounded to top Springfield Shawnee 25-12 and 25-15 to even its record at 1-1.

Against Lancaster, Audrey Brininger had nine kills, while Payton Goodman added six. Jadine Mills finished with 20 assists. In the match with Shawnee, Brininger recorded 12 kills, Goodman had nine and Emalee Artz tallied five. Mills recorded 24 assists and Maggie Wade contributed five aces.

Highland Golf

The Highland boys’ golf team dropped a 159-187 decision to host River Valley on Tuesday.

The Scots did have a record set during the match, though. Emerson Grassbaugh shot a 33 to break the previous nine-hole record of 35. Ranger Steck also had a varsity personal best with his round of 48.

