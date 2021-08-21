Northmor wins close one in season opener

Northmor overcame a late comeback attempt by host Seneca East in their 2021 football opener in claiming a 27-23 decision over the Tigers.

Both teams scored a touchdown in the first and second quarters. Northmor struck first on a seven-yard run by Max Lower that was followed by the first of three point-after kicks from Caleb Schnuerer. After Seneca East rallied to take a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, the Golden Knights tied things up going into the half when Lower scored again, this time from two yards out.

Lower would stake Northmor to a 27-14 lead in the third quarter with a pair of rushing touchdowns. He hit the end zone on carries of five and 60 yards. Seneca East would get a touchdown followed by a safety in the fourth to close within four points, but a big defensive stop late in the period by Northmor would allow them to escape with a 1-0 record.

Lower ran for 128 yards in the game, while quarterback Marcus Cortez added 74 on the ground and 27 through the air. Both Andrew Armrose and Trenton Ramos picked up receptions.

Cardington couldn’t get on the scoreboard at Fairbanks in their Friday night season-opener, as they suffered a 17-0 defeat.

The Pirates (0-1) only surrendered 225 yards to their opponents, but Fairbanks was able to get a field goal in the first quarter and rushing touchdowns in both the second and fourth periods in claiming the decision.

Cardington was held to 158 yards in the contest. Nate Hickman completed four passes for 49 yards and also led the team in rushing with 60 yards. Ayden Plowman had 31 yards and one receptions, while Ashton Plowman, Eli Huffman and Tyler Rose also recorded one catch each.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

