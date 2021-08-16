Highland soccer splits Friday games

Highland hosted Futbol Friday Night soccer action last Friday, with the girls’ team earning a win over Ridgewood, while the boys’ squad was edged by Fairbanks.

The girls’ tallied four runs in the first half of their game to hold a slim 4-3 advantage at the break. They would add a score in the second half to finish on top by a 5-3 count to get out to a 1-0 start to the year.

Emma Hinkle recorded a hat trick for the team, while both Destiny Carpenter and Izzy Arnett-Tomasek picked up both a goal and an assist.

The boys’ team fell in a 2-0 hole after the first half of their contest with Fairbanks. They would cut that deficit in half in the second half, but would not be able to score again. Their opponents added an insurance goal and finished on top by a 3-1 count.

Caleb Hunter scored Highland’s goal on an assist from Zane Sheets. Goalie Adi Karya finished with 15 saves on the night.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

