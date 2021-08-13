Centerburg wins first KMAC golf meet

Centerburg claimed first place on Wednesday when the KMAC held its first of two league meets.

Hosted by Kings Mill, the meet saw the Trojans place first with a total of 315. Fredericktown finished second with a score of 331, while East Knox shot 352 for third place. Northmor had 359 shots, while Mount Gilead finished with a total of 427 and Cardington’s score was 500.

Earning medalist honors was Fredericktown’s Will Streby, who shot 73 on the day. There was a four-way tie for second place, as Northmor’s Grant Bentley, Fredericktown’s Ian Muka and both Dalton Hall and Bennett Hill of Centerburg all had rounds of 76. Steven Street of Mount Gilead and Levi Houck of Centerburg also had sub-80 rounds, as both shot 77.

Top scores for the other teams were: East Knox, Ashton Priest, 81 and Cardington, Brad West, 104.

Centerburg — 315

Dalton Hall, 76

Bennett Hill, 76

Levi Houck, 77

Dallas Cornett, 86

Drew Meyers, 86

Fredericktown — 331

Will Streby, 73

Ian Muka, 76

Brady Lester, 90

Cayden Statzer, 92

Alex Spaulding, 93

Kadie Spearman, 98

East Knox — 352

Ashton Priest, 81

Dylan Reed, 86

Aidric Bocock, 91

Landon Spearman, 94

Northmor — 359

Grant Bentley, 76

Ethan Branch, 85

Logan Mariotti, 94

Cooper Thomas, 104

Drew Hammond, 113

Ryan Diehl, 135

Mount Gilead — 427

Steven Street, 77

Maddison Hursey, 106

Graham Sherbourne, 112

Landon Chilcote, 132

Lane Swank, 162

Anne Maracco, 164

Cardington — 500

Brad West, 104

Devonn Howard, 114

Silas Horton, 126

Grant Raber, 156

Highland Scots

The Highland golf team got its season started with a few early-August matches.

On Tuesday, the team traveled to Clear Fork for their first league competition in the MOAC. They fell by a 170-192 margin. Emerson Grassbaugh paced the squad with a round of 41.

Wednesday saw the team travel to Valley View Golf Course for the Galion Invitational, where they placed sixth with a total of 369 strokes. Grassbaugh had a big day for the Scots, as he shot 75 to be the meet medalist.

Highland would then take eighth place at Clear Fork’s Colt Classic. On the day, the team shot 385. Grassbaugh had their low round of 79. Luke Cain shot 91 in the meet and Ranger Steck scored 94.

Grassbaugh has strong start for Scots

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

