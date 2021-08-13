Centerburg wins first KMAC golf meet

Centerburg claimed first place on Wednesday when the KMAC held its first of two league meets.
Hosted by Kings Mill, the meet saw the Trojans place first with a total of 315. Fredericktown finished second with a score of 331, while East Knox shot 352 for third place. Northmor had 359 shots, while Mount Gilead finished with a total of 427 and Cardington’s score was 500.
Earning medalist honors was Fredericktown’s Will Streby, who shot 73 on the day. There was a four-way tie for second place, as Northmor’s Grant Bentley, Fredericktown’s Ian Muka and both Dalton Hall and Bennett Hill of Centerburg all had rounds of 76. Steven Street of Mount Gilead and Levi Houck of Centerburg also had sub-80 rounds, as both shot 77.
Top scores for the other teams were: East Knox, Ashton Priest, 81 and Cardington, Brad West, 104.
Centerburg — 315
Dalton Hall, 76
Bennett Hill, 76
Levi Houck, 77
Dallas Cornett, 86
Drew Meyers, 86
Fredericktown — 331
Will Streby, 73
Ian Muka, 76
Brady Lester, 90
Cayden Statzer, 92
Alex Spaulding, 93
Kadie Spearman, 98
East Knox — 352
Ashton Priest, 81
Dylan Reed, 86
Aidric Bocock, 91
Landon Spearman, 94
Northmor — 359
Grant Bentley, 76
Ethan Branch, 85
Logan Mariotti, 94
Cooper Thomas, 104
Drew Hammond, 113
Ryan Diehl, 135
Mount Gilead — 427
Steven Street, 77
Maddison Hursey, 106
Graham Sherbourne, 112
Landon Chilcote, 132
Lane Swank, 162
Anne Maracco, 164
Cardington — 500
Brad West, 104
Devonn Howard, 114
Silas Horton, 126
Grant Raber, 156
Highland Scots
The Highland golf team got its season started with a few early-August matches.
On Tuesday, the team traveled to Clear Fork for their first league competition in the MOAC. They fell by a 170-192 margin. Emerson Grassbaugh paced the squad with a round of 41.
Wednesday saw the team travel to Valley View Golf Course for the Galion Invitational, where they placed sixth with a total of 369 strokes. Grassbaugh had a big day for the Scots, as he shot 75 to be the meet medalist.
Highland would then take eighth place at Clear Fork’s Colt Classic. On the day, the team shot 385. Grassbaugh had their low round of 79. Luke Cain shot 91 in the meet and Ranger Steck scored 94.
