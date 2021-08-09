Highland looking for HoF nominees

Highland Local School District is taking nominations for its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

In order to be eligible for nomination, candidates must have graduated in the Class of 2011 or before. Coaches and/or administrators may also be nominated as long as they have been removed from coaching and/or service to Highland Local School District for five years. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 30. The class induction will be Dec. 3 at Highland High School.

To nominate a past athlete of Highland Local School District, please visit https://highland.k12.oh.us/hall-of-fame and click on the nomination form.

Anyone who would like to nominate someone in person, please visit the following local businesses to pick up a form:

· Highland Pizza & Ice Cream 6530 OH-229 Marengo, Ohio 43334

· Hinkle’s Marengo Hardware 20 S. Main Street Marengo, Ohio 43334

· Chesterville General Store 33 E. Sandusky St, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019

Once the form has been completed, please mail it to Highland Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee, Athletic Director’s Office, Highland High School, 1300 St. Rt. 314, Marengo, OH 43334 or drop it off in the Highland High School office.

The purpose of the Highland Athletic Hall of Fame is to foster the athletic programs of Highland High School by properly honoring and recognizing those individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Athletic Department.

Information received from Mike DeLaney.

