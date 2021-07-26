HOJGA to have two speakers

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association will celebrate its 35th year with its year-end awards event, which will be held at Kings Mill Golf Course, Waldo, on July 29.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with check-in. Guest speakers will speak at 7 p.m. and then awards and scholarships will be handed out. There also will be drawings, prizes and refreshments.

There will be two speakers this year.

Heather (Grimes) Lester was influenced by golf in early childhood, played in HOJGA in 1997 and won the Ladies Classic Scholarship in 2001. She played on the Ridgedale golf team in high school, wanting to become a golf pro. She chose a university that offered a management program/scholarship, four years at Trine University, and played on the women’s golf team. She received a bachelor’s degree in golf management and an associate in agronomy.

She worked toward LPGA Professional status, passed playing ability test in 2007; next three years – completed the required educational course/testing. Earned Class A status in 2010. She played competitively in section and local tournaments. She was affiliated with Sagamore Golf Club, Indiana for 13 years, and is presently Head Golf Professional Assistant at the Golf Club of Indiana in Noblesville, which is also a golf academy.

In 2004 Heather developed a rare disorder of the autonomic nervous system. Doctors found a medication and lifestyle change to control symptoms. Through the changes, Heather is beyond grateful to still be able to use her expertise by being involved in the golf industry, and HOJGA is beyond grateful and honored to have her as our guest.

Paul Hollenbaugh was Assistant Golf Professional since the inception of the New Albany Country Club until leaving to become Head Golf Professional at Springfield Country Club in 2004. In 2006, Paul accepted the Head Professional position at New Albany Country Club and continues as Head of Operations and Director of Golf.

He is an accomplished teacher and player, receiving many awards and honors, including winner of the Southern Ohio PGA Assistant of the year along with numerous Southern Ohio PGA and Columbus Chapter PGA victories through the years. A recent accomplishment title he won was PGA Merchandiser of the Year.

Paul was HOJGA’S Guest Speaker in 2006. He returns to convey his daughter’s success in Women’s Golf. She is committed to OSU as one of the top players on the golf team. She has played in U. S. Girls, U. S. Women’s Amateur and U. S. Girls Championship in Washington D. C. Paul will be informative of how his daughter achieved and worked toward those goals to obtain her success. We welcome and honor Paul for his success and knowledge given toward his daughter’s career as a helpful father.

Information received from Carol Markey.

