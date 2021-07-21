HOJGA holds final tournament

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its final tournament of the 2021 season on Monday at Valley View.

Winning the 16-18 age group was Spencer Keller of Galion. Both he and Minoy Shah of Pleasant shot 73, with Keller winning on the first playoff hole.

The 13-15 age group went to Logan Keller, also of Galion. He shot 80. Dina Shah of Pleasant shot 76 to win the girls’ division, while Alex Yancey of Pleasant shot 47 over nine holes to be the top golfer in the 12-and-under division.

Complete results are as follows.

16-18 age group

Spencer Keller, 73

Minoy Shah, 73

Alexander Crowe, 74

Isaac Dillon, 78

Bronson Dalenberg, 81

Nicholas McMullen, 83

Lucas Hites, 85

Logan Niese, 85

Nathan Newell, 88

Steven Street, 89

Hunter Yancey, 89

Mason Rinehart, 90

Tyler Ufferman, 93

Andrew Crowe, 94

Gavin O’Connell, 97

Brock Mosher, 99

Matthew Homburg, 104

Braden Shuff, 107

Lane Kanagy, 123

13-15 age group

Logan Keller, 80

Nathan McMullen, 81

Kaden Ottley, 84

Henry Terry, 84

Chase Brackenridge, 90

Noah Kueter, 91

Weston Prenger, 91

Jack Seckel, 95

Dylan Moore, 96

Noah Burke, 97

Carson Walker, 97

Sam Reynolds, 99

Evan Brown, 114

Kellen Cadegan, 114

Dawson Hall, 120

Grady Wisecup, 122

Girls’ golfers

Dina Shah, 76

Maura Murphy, 81

Lucy Myers, 87

Katelyn Reynolds, 96

Rayma Smith, 103

Anna Songer, 121

Adi Graham, 124

12-and-under age group

Alex Yancey, 47

Grayson Keller, 55

Jacob Meyers, 65

Olivia Ross, 66

Ryan Meyers, 77

Anna Allen, 77

