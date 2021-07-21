Barracudas conclude summer season

The Barracuda Summer Swim Team persevered through a long, miserable day Saturday to compete in the ASAC League Championships at Loudonville.

According to coach Dina Snow: “Coaches and parents were watching the weather all week, hoping that we could go ahead with the meet. As long as it didn’t lightning or thunder, the meet would be a go since the possibility of rescheduling it was pretty slim. We got through it, but there was so much mud and mess that the pool pump actually shut down at one point. Fortunately, the maintenance crew got it going and we could finish the rest of the events. I am not sure that day did much to help the morale of swimmers and families, but at least we can joke about it now!”

Ontario won the meet, with the Barracudas coming in 5th of 7 teams, just ahead of Upper Sandusky and Crestline.

“The kids did really well despite everything. We had a lot of personal best times and new team records set on Saturday,” reported Snow. “I believe every swimmer scored points at the meet, and several earned medals by scoring in the top three. There was a podium the kids could pose on with their medals, so they enjoyed that.”

The following individuals and relays were awarded medals:

Gold medalists: Connor Robinson, 25 breast; and Emma Marquis, 25 back.

Silver medalists: Evan Irons, 50 free; Mason Kidwell, 50 fly; Chloe Bolton, 25 breast; Evan Irons, 50 breast; the 8-under girls free relay (Mia Kinter, Lacey Haughn, Emma Marquis and Trinity Robinson).

Bronze medal winners: the 11-12 boys medley relay (Aaron Rabun, Connor Robinson, Evan Irons and Max Bulkowski); the 15-18 boys medley relay (Nate Rabun, Luke Fraizer, Mason Kidwell and Sammie West); Connor Robinson, 25 free and 25 fly; Jaxon Tinch, 50 free and 50 fly; Abigail Griffith, 50 back; the 9-10 boys free relay (Connor Robinson, Ben Griffith, Cleo Young and Brayden Jones).

“While the medals are fun, it wasn’t really about who won the most. All the kids tried their best and brought in points by finishing well and remembering all they learned throughout the season. We tried to improve their technique, and I do believe we made it through the with no disqualifications!” remarked Snow.

The Summer Swim Team is open to all area swimmers.

“It is fun to see our friends who attend other schools during the year but who become Barracudas for the summer. The kids really enjoy getting to know each other and are sad when the season ends, “ explained Snow. “The Cardington Rec Board allowed the Mount Gilead-based team to use their pool this summer, which was a great blessing. Even if we didn’t have all our equipment for competitive swimming, the kids did a fantastic job.”

Information received from Dina Snow.

