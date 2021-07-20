Anglin drafted; on all-academic team

Highland graduate Mack Anglin was selected in the Major League Baseball draft last week.

On Tuesday, Anglin was picked in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals after completing his freshman season with Clemson University.

Earlier, Anglin was one of five members of the Clemson baseball team to be selected to the All-ACC Academic Baseball Team.

Anglin, a criminal justice major, had a 3.99 ERA and a team-high 75 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched over 13 appearances, eight of which were starts. He held opponents to a .227 batting average. He also averaged 11.98 strikeouts per nine innings — the seventh best total in Clemson history.

The minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic team are a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the squad.

Information received from Brian Hennessy.

