Barracudas swim against Willard

The Barracuda swim team competed against the Willard Waves Saturday in the last dual meet of the season.

Despite missing about a quarter of the team due to camps and vacations, the team competed well and enjoyed the novelty of Willard’s unconventional pool.

“Apparently, repairs of some structural damage led to the pool being narrowed down. As a result, the competitive lanes are only about 19 meters instead of the standard 25. The fun thing about this meet is that the kids can try new or harder events and know they only have to go a short way! Unfortunately, their super-fast new times don’t count for personal bests,” exclaimed coach Dina Snow.

As with most teams in the ASAC league, Willard had more swimmers to fill events, so the Barracudas did not come out on top.

“Despite that, the kids had a really good time and the Willard swimmers were very friendly and spirited,” said Snow.

Results:

Coming in first in their individual events were Chloe Bolton, 100 IM and 25 breast; Connor Robinson, 25 free, 25 fly and 25 breast; Elias Bulkowski, 50 free; Jaxon Tinch, 100 IM, 50 free and 50 fly; Taylor Robinson, 50 fly; Emma Marquis, 25 back; Cleo Young, 25 back; Abigail Griffith, 50 back; Nate Rabun, 50 back; and Luke Fraizer, 50 breast.

First place relay finishes: the 8-under girls free relay (Mia Kinter, Lacey Haughn, Trinity Robinson and Emma Marquis); the 9-10 girls medley (Paxton Morris-Montgomery, Addison Rabun, Chloe Bolton and Mia Kinter), and free relay (Bolton, Morris-Montgomery, Adylynn Brown and Addison Rabun); and the 13-14 boys medley and free relays (Jaxon Tinch, Carson Mowery, Brice Haughn and Elias Bulkowski).

Second place finishes were earned by Chloe Bolton, 25 back; Brice Haughn, 100 IM and 50 free; Adylynn Brown, 25 free; Cleo Young, 25 free; Abigail Griffith, 50 free; Cassidy Irwin, 50 fly; Carson Mowery, 50 fly; Mia Kinter, 25 back; Brayden Jones, 25 back; Ben Griffith, 25 back; Elias Bulkowski, 50 back; Taylor Robinson, 50 back; Camryn Travis, 50 breast; Kendall Neal, 50 breast; and Aydyn Newson, 50 breast;

Second place relay finishes: the 9-10 boys free relay (Connor Robinson, Ben Griffith, Cleo Young and Brayden Jones); the 11-12 girls medley relay (Makayla Carlisle, Camryn Travis, Kayla Young and Alina VanHorn), the 13-14 girls medley and free relays (Abigail Griffith, Kendall Neal, Cassidy Irwin and Emma Bolton).

Coming in third: Emma Marquis, 25 free; Camryn Travis, 50 free; Carson Mowery, 50 free; Cleo Young, 25 fly; Kayla Young, 50 fly; Nate Rabun, 50 fly; Adylynn Brown, 25 back and 25 breast; Cassidy Irwin, 50 back; and Trinity Robinson, 25 breast.

Information received from Dina Snow.

