Highland’s Carter to play baseball at Miami Middletown

Highland graduate Domonick Carter will continue to play baseball at the collegiate level, as he’ll be part of the team at the Miami University Middletown.

“I went to the campus and it’s kind of a smaller school, which helped because I like to be one-on-one with teachers,” he said.

Carter will major in forensic science while at Miami Middletown and added that being able to continue playing baseball at the next level is a great bonus.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “It’s a lot of stress off my chest. I always wanted to continue doing that.”

While Carter isn’t sure exactly what position he’ll play, that doesn’t concern him, as he’s always worked to be a versatile player.

“We haven’t really talked about the decision on where I’ll be playing,” he said. “Ever since I was little, my dad was my first coach and I got to play everything in the infield.”

Carter was happy to be able to finish his high school career on a strong Highland team, especially after missing out on a junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a really enjoyable experience,” he said, citing that he was a Scot player during the baseball team’s last season in the KMAC before moving back into the MOAC. “I’m glad to be part of the last team going through the KMAC. We really enjoy being around each other. I’ll definitely be missing the baseball program and the friends I met through the years.”

As he moves to the next level, Carter’s goal is to show he can contribute to a college program as well as did his high school team.

“Being able to prove I can compete,” is one of his goals for college. “I feel I can give lots of quality at-bats. I’m just ready to play whatever role in the program they have for me.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

