Barracudas swim against Loudonville

After a touch and go weather week, the Barracudas traveled to Mohican country to compete against Loudonville on June 30th.

“The weather held off and the meet turned out well. The kids enjoyed getting to see their times up on the scoreboard since Loudonville has an automatic timing system. It makes it more immediate for them if they forget to ask the timers for their times. All in all, it was a great meet. It also gave the kids a chance to see the pool where the champs meet will be held,” said coach Dina Snow.

Results:

In first place, Chloe Bolton, 25 breast; Luke Fraizer, 100 IM and 50 breast; Evan Irons, 50 free and 50 breast; Brayden Jones, 25 free and 25 back; Mason Kidwell, 100 free, 50 free and 50 fly; Mia Kinter, 25 free and 25 back; Connor Robinson, 25 free, 25 fly and 25 breast; Taylor Robinson, 50 free and 50 back; and Jaxon Tinch, 50 free and 50 back.

First place relays: The 15-18 boys medley and free relay (Hayden McClelland, Luke Fraizer, Mason Kidwell and Sammie West); the 8-under girls free relay (Mia Kinter, Lacey Haughn, Emma Marquis and Trinity Robinson); the 9-10 boys free relay (Connor Robinson, Cleo Young, Ben Griffith and Brayden Jones); 13-14 boys free relay (Jaxon Tinch, Griffin McClelland, Carson Mowery and Brice Haughn);

Coming in second: Luke Fraizer, 50 free; Abigail Griffith, 50 back; Brice Haughn, 50 free; Lacey Haughn, 25 back; Evan Irons, 100 IM; Cassidy Irwin, 50 back; Hayden McClelland, 50 back and 50 breast; Taylor Robinson, 100 free; Jaxon Tinch, 50 fly, and Cleo Young, 25 free and 25 back.

Second place relays: the 9-10 girls medley relay (Paxton Morris-Montgomery, Avery McClelland, Chloe Bolton and McKenzie West); the 9-10 girls free relay (Bolton, Adylynn Brown, Avery McClelland and McKenzie West); the 11-12 girls free relay (Abigail Griffith, Myleigh Kinter, Kayla Young and Makayla Carlisle); the 11-12 boys free relay (Evan Irons, Elias Bulkowski, Max Bulkowski and Jesse West); and the 15-18 girls free relay (Taylor Robinson, Ellie Rhea, Cassidy Irwin and Emma Bolton).

Rounding out the point totals with 3rd place finishes were Elias Bulkowski, 50 back; Brice Haughn, 50 breast; Abby Kincaid, 50 back; Paxton Morris-Montgomery, 25 back; Carson Mowery, 50 free; Trinity Robinson, 25 free; and Sammie West, 50 breast.

Information received from Dina Snow.

Information received from Dina Snow.