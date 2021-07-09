HOJGA golfers at Green Acres

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held their most recent tournament on Thursday at Green Acres Golf Course, with three of the four classes being decided by playoffs.

In the 16-18 class, Alex Crowe of Fairbanks, Alex Pratt of Pleasant and Spencer Keller of Galion all shot 63 on the par 60 course. Crowe won on the first playoff hole to take the championship, while Pratt and Keller wound up tying for second.

Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks and Logan Keller of Galion both shot 65 in the 13-15 age group. Brackenridge would take the win after six holes of playoff golf.

In the girls’ division, Maura Murphy and Dina Shah, both of Pleasant, shot 66, with Murphy earning the win on the first playoff hole.

The 12-and-under group was won in the regulation nine holes by River Valley’s Asher Gates, who shot 32.

Complete results are as follows.

16-18 age group

Alexander Crowe, 63

Spencer Keller, 63

Alex Pratt, 63

Nathan Newell, 65

Isaac Dillon, 67

Nicholas McMullen, 68

Andrew Crowe, 69

Nathan Barre, 70

Mason Rinehart, 71

Tyler Ufferman, 72

Logan Niese, 73

Brock Mosher, 74

Hunter Yancey, 78

Caleb Issler, 89

Lane Kanagy, 97

13-15 age group

Chase Brackenridge, 65

Logan Keller, 65

Henry Terry, 72

Nathan McMullen, 73

Kaden Ottley, 73

Dylan Moore, 73

Weston Prenger, 76

Michael Farley, 76

Carson Walker, 77

Micah Greene, 79

Jack Seckel, 79

Devin Emans, 80

Noah Burke, 81

Evan Brown, 82

Dawson Hill, 84

Carson Stroupe, 85

Grady Wisecup, 96

Girls’ golfers

Maura Murphy, 66

Dina Shah, 66

Lucy Myers, 70

Liv Gier, 72

Katelyn Reynolds, 81

Rayma Smith, 86

12-and-under age group

Asher Gates, 32

Grayson Keller, 37

Thomas Ottery, 43

Alex Yancey, 44

Olivia Ross, 47

Kolton Crider, 49

Jacob Meyers, 51

Jenson Stover, 52

Ryan Meyers, 57

Anna Allen, 61

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS