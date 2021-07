Football officiating classes well be starting July 26 (moved from the original start date of July 12) at Shelby and Plymouth High Schools.

For class description, meeting times and registration, log on to https://officals.myohsaa.org/register and select Firelands Area-wide Football 2021 Class. The cost is $90.

Contact Greg Williams at 419-565-7322 (cell/tex) or gaw.footballref@gmail.com for further information.

Information received from Greg Williams.

Information received from Greg Williams.