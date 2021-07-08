Anglin on All-ACC Academic team

Highland graduate Mack Anglin was one of five members of the Clemson Tigers baseball team to be selected to the All-ACC Academic Baseball Team.
Anglin, a criminal justice major, had a 3.99 ERA and a team-high 75 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched over 13 appearances, eight of which were starts. He held opponents to a .227 batting average.
The minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic team are a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the squad.
Information received from Amy Anglin.