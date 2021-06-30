Cardington T-ball team wins trophy

Cardington Red 6U T-ball played a great season with a regular season record of 9-2-1. They went on to win the Morrow County single-elimination T-ball tournament with a 4-0 record to bring home the championship trophy. Pictured are, back row (l-r): head coach Lauren Nash (with son, Ryder), coach Nicole Rogers and coach Kathie Townsend. Middle row: Sophia Foust, Kylie Nash, Eva Prince and Addilyn Rogers. Front row: Ali Kirkpatrick, Nadia Beavers, Allison Hughes, Taegan Hughes, Laila Dudgeon, Taylor Eastep and Brooklyn Eastep.

