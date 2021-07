Ohio State Shoot results

Following are the results of the remainder of the Ohio State Shoot’s events, held from June 22-27 at Cardinal Center.

The in-state champions for each class in those events will be listed. The All Around and High Overall champions, as well as the in-state winners of the other events ran in last week’s edition.

Event #8: Singles Class Championship

Class AAA, Austin Jacob; Class AA, Ethan Keber; Class A, Collin Miller; Class B, Victor Dumbra; Class C, Jerry Fleming; Class D, Daniel Fether; Sub Junior, Karley Roof; Junior, Alex Pore; Junior Gold, J.M. Perrill; Sub Veteran, Bruce Koellner; Veteran, Steve Corwin; Sr. Veteran, Mike Dehabey; Lady1, Beverly Scott; Lady2, Peggy Wise.

Event #9: Pres. Steve Corwin Handicap

Champion, Mason Dye; Runner-up, Jerry Fleming; Sub Junior, Bradyn Conner, Junior, Joseph Maitland; Junior Gold, Bryce Posten; Sub Veteran, Timothy Hunsaker; Veteran, Carl Schultz; Sr. Veteran, Rife Denlinger; Lady1, Malynn Hoskins; Lady2, Carole Carney.

Event #10: Legacy Handicap

Champion: Danny Waulk; Runner-up, Michael Kemp; Sub Junior, J.D. May; Junior, Ayden Oswalt; Junior Gold, Bryce Posten; Sub Veteran, Steve Snyder; Veteran, Rick Miller; Sr. Veteran, Grant Winck; Lady1, Erin Jones; Lady2, Peggy Wise.

Event #11: Moody Trucking Doubles Class

Class AAA, Austin Jacob; Class AA, Tate Hedrick; Class A, Ethan Keber; Class B, Terry Louderback; Class C, Alexander Cornell; Class D, Kole Kuenning; Sub Junior, Madison Oswalt; Junior, Ethan Holcomb; Junior Gold, J.M. Perrill; Sub Veteran, Dean Townsend; Veteran, John Rosebrock; Sr. Veteran, Larry Dow; Lady1, Elizabeth Ternes; Lady2, Mary Thompson.

Event #12: Ohio Singles Championships

Champion, Gunner Hall; Runner-up, Dirk Meckstroth; Class AAA, Michael Wengerd; Class AA, Bryce Posten; Class A, Tyler Waits; Class B, J.M. Perrill; Class C, Jerry Fleming; Class D, Emerson Halladay; Sub Junior, Madison Oswalt; Junior, Colton Woods; Junior Gold, Seth Cooper; Sub Veteran, Kevin Dawson; Veteran, Roger Peterson; Sr. Veteran, Toby Workman; Lady1, Summer Gobrecht; Lady2, Peggy Wise.

Event #13: Ed Detty Memorial Championship Doubles

Champion, Joseph Charnigo; Runner-up, Michael Wengerd; Class AAA, Austin Jacob; Class AA, Michael Blair; Class A, Ethan Keber; Class B, Timothy McMillan; Class C, Tyler Waits; Class D, Mike Fredericksen; Sub Junior, Ransom May; Junior, Ethan Holcomb; Junior Gold, Emanuel Butdorf; Sub Veteran, Jeffrey Schlichter; Veteran, Andrew Davidson; Sr. Veteran, Charles Gandert; Lady1, Elizabeth Ternes; Lady2, Sharon Cogan.

Event #14: Ohio Handicap Championship

Champion, Bryce Posten; Runner-up, Aaron Schwartz; Sub Junior, Kole Kuenning; Junior, Vernon Hochstetler; Junior Gold, Zack Howell; Sub Veteran, Mark Rose; Veteran, Jerry Dunford; Sr. Veteran, Tony Gioffre; Lady1, Malynn Hoskins; Lady2, Tamera Kaufman.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

