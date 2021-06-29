Barracudas compete in Mansfield

On Wednesday, June 23, the Barracuda Swim Team travelled to Mansfield to compete against the Shelly Acres Swim Club.

According to coach Dina Snow, “This was a fun meet—the weather had been pretty cold and nasty for much of the week, so we didn’t know if the meet would even happen. It was actually a pleasant night and families enjoyed getting to sit around the pool and cheer on their swimmers. The Shelly Acres team was a good match for us, although they had several age groups and events filled that we just couldn’t manage with our numbers. The final score was 287-237, but I felt it was a good meet. Many of our relays did very well and our beginner swimmers are really progressing. Newer swimmers are getting used to competing and enjoying cheering for their friends. We did have one swimmer take part in her first meet this week: 9-year old Paxton Morris-Montgomery, so that is always a big accomplishment.”

First place individual finishes went to Mia Kinter, 25 free, 25 back; Brayden Jones, 25 free; Chloe Bolton, 100 IM, 25 back and 25 breast; Connor Robinson, 100 IM, 25 fly, 25 breast; Abby Griffith, 50 free, 50 back and 50 breast; Jaxon Evan Irons, 50 free, 50 fly and 50 breast; Jaxon Tinch, 50 free; Taylor Robinson, 50 free; Mason Kidwell, 100 free, 50 free, and 50 fly;

First place relay finishes: the 8-under girls free relay (Mia Kinter, Emma Marquis, Lacey Haughn and Trinity Robinson); the 9-10 girls free relay (Chloe Bolton, Avery McClelland, Adylynn Brown and McKenzie West); the 9-10 boys free relay (Connor Robinson, Ben Griffith, Cleo Young and Brayden Jones); 11-12 boys medley relay (Elias Bulkowski, Jesse West, Evan Irons and Max Bulkowski) and free relay (Irons, E. Bulkowski, M. Bulkowski and Aaron Rabun); the 13-14 boys medley relay (Jaxon Tinch, Brice Haughn, Carson Mowery, Griffin McClelland); and the 15-18 boys medley relay (Nate Rabun, Luke Fraizer, Mason Kidwell and Hayden McClelland) and free relay (Rabun, Fraizer, Kidwell and Sammie West).

Earning second place points were Luke Fraizer, 100 IM and 50 breast; Emma Marquis, 25 free; Avery McClelland, 25 free; Cleo Young, 25 free and 25 back; Camryn Travis, 50 free and 50 breast; Max Bulkowski, 50 back; Jaxon Tinch, 50 fly and 50 back; Taylor Robinson, 50 back; and Nate Rabun, 50 back.

Second place relay finishes: the 15-18 girls medley relay (Cassidy Irwin, Kendall Neal, Taylor Robinson and Emma Bolton); the 13-14 girls free relay (Neal, Bolton, Irwin and Ellie Rhea); and the 13-14 boys free relay (Jaxon Tinch, Griffin McClelland, Carson Mowery and Brice Haughn);

Bringing home third place finishes were Trinity Robinson, 25 free; Emma Marquis, 25 back; McKenzie West, 25 back; Adylynn Brown, 25 free; Ben Griffith, 25 free and 25 back; Avery McClelland, 25 breast; Alina VanHorn, 50 back; Aaron Rabun, 50 breast; Elias Bulkowski, 50 free; Cassidy Irwin, 50 back; Emma Bolton, 50 free; Brice Haughn, 50 breast; Nate Rabun, 50 free and 100 free; Abby Kincaid, 50 free; Taylor Robinson, 100 free; Hayden McClelland, 50 back; and Aydyn Newson, 50 breast.

Information received from Dina Snow.

