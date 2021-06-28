Bentley wins at Marysville

Northmor’s Grant Bentley took first place in the 13-15 age group when Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its third event of the season at Marysville Golf Course last Wednesday.

Bentley shot 74 to win his age group by three strokes. Alex Crowe of Fairbanks won the 16-18 group with a round of 71, while Asher Gates of River Valley claimed the 12-and-under class with a score of 44 over nine holes. The winning girls’ golfer was Maura Murphy of Pleasant. She shot 77.

Also, in the 16-18 group, Steven Street of Mount Gilead tied for fifth place with a round of 76.

Complete results are as follows.

16-18 age group

Alexander Crowe, 71

Alex Pratt, 72

Isaac Dillon, 74

Spencer Keller, 75

Bronson Dalenberg, 76

Steven Street, 76

Minoy Shah, 77

Nathan Barre, 80

Nathan Newell, 80

Andrew Crowe, 81

Logan Niese, 81

Tyler Ufferman, 87

Lucas Hites, 93

Lane Kanagy, 94

Hunter Yancey, 95

Braden Shuff, 107

13-15 age group

Grant Bentley, 74

Chase Brackenridge, 77

Logan Keller, 80

Nathan McMullen, 84

Henry Terry, 89

Kaden Ottley, 90

Weston Prenger, 96

Carson Walker, 97

Michael Farley, 98

Jack Seckel, 102

Carson Stroupe, 102

Devin Emens, 103

Evan Brown, 105

Dawson Hall, 111

Girls’ class

Maura Murphy, 77

Dina Shah, 84

Lucy Myers, 92

Paiton Allen, 94

Liv Gier, 97

Rayma Smith, 107

Katie Hanft, 121

Adi Graham, 125

12-and-under age group

Asher Gates, 44

Kolton Crider, 48

Alex Yancey, 50

Griffin Gates, 53

Colin Buchholz, 59

Grayson Keller, 60

Jacob Meyers, 62

Matt Murphy, 64

Olivia Ross, 66

Jenson Stover, 69

Anna Allen, 72

Scout Scheiderer, 76

Zivah Berry, 88

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

