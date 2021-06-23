Kiwanis Club plans golf outing Aug. 13

SUNBURY — The Kiwanis Club of Morrow County is planning its 7th annual golf outing Friday, Aug. 13 at Bent Tree Golf Club.

This is the club’s primary fund-raising event. Proceeds benefit local scholarships for Morrow County high school seniors, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library that puts books in the hands of local youngsters and other charitable causes.

The $95 per person/$380 per team registration fee includes lunch, one round of golf, cart, range balls, prizes and a buffet dinner.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. Play begins at 1:30 p.m. with dinner, awards, a raffle and 50/50 drawing to follow.

Golfers are encouraged to register early to reserve their spot. Registration form and fees must be returned by Aug. 3.

For questions or to sign up, contact Mary Lou Laskey at mllaskey@mac.com. You can make checks payable to Mount Gilead Kiwanis Club and mail them to Laskey, 4444 County Road 23, Cardington OH 43315.

The club is seeking hole sponsors at a cost of $100 per hole. Payment and sign-up for those can also be made to the above address.