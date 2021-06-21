Remmert is moving on to ONU

Now that he’s finished his senior year at Highland High School, Landon Remmert will move on to Ohio Northern University, where he will be very busy.

Remmert will compete for ONU in both their football and track and field programs.

“I’m going to be busy for sure,” he said. “I’ve always been a three-sport athlete (also playing basketball), so I couldn’t see me doing one without the others. I won’t be the only one up there doing that, so that’ll help.”

One of the big factors in selecting Ohio Northern as his school was the ability to perform in multiple sports.

“Their track and football teams work well together and they gave me the opportunity to do both,” he said. “It also felt like home. It’s similar to Highland and I liked it.”

While it might be a daunting task to handle the workloads for two different sports teams, as well as his academics, Remmert said he feels that athletics have played a role in helping him manage his time.

“Without athletics, who knows where I’d be,” he said. “Athletics helps me with time management.”

At Ohio Northern, Remmert will major in construction management.

“I’m not one who likes to sit in a classroom,” he said. “I’m really hands-on. I think this will be a career I enjoy. I would like to open my own small business some day.”

Remmert mainly competed in the hurdling events while running track in high school. In football, he will continue to play at wide receiver. He noted that his final year of high school football wound up being a lot of fun.

“We changed to a spread this year,” he said. “It was so exciting. That aspect of the game made it a lot more fun.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic did have an impact on his college search, Remmert felt that Ohio Northern was going to be his destination regardless.

“It impacted a lot,” he said. “I didn’t get to see the inside of the dorms, so it was a shot in the dark on that. I don’t think it would have changed it, though. Ohio Northern was the first to reach out.”

Now, he’s looking forward to competing at the next level.

“I’m looking forward to the competition,” he said. “It will push me to get better. I’m really exciting for my major and to further my education and also excited to continue in athletics.”

While’s he’s excited about what the future holds, he added that he’ll miss his time with Highland, where he cultivated a number of great memories.

“I’ll definitely miss some of the great teachers here,” he said. “They don’t have to go to events, but they do to support everyone. The coaches have been here forever and I grew up with them.”

Landon Remmert of Highland signs to attend Ohio Northern University, where he will compete in both football and track and field. Sitting with him are his parents, Lincoln and Tiffany. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_remmertsigning.jpg Landon Remmert of Highland signs to attend Ohio Northern University, where he will compete in both football and track and field. Sitting with him are his parents, Lincoln and Tiffany. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Highland star to play in two sports

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS