HOJGA’s summer season has begun

In Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s second tournament of the summer, hosted by the Golf Club of Bucyrus, Northmor’s Grant Bentley picked up first place in the 13-15 age group with a round of 81.

Alex Crowe of Fairbanks (71) won the 16-18 age group and Alex Yancey of Pleasant took the 12-and-under group with a nine-hole total of 50. The girls’ division, composed of girls competing in the 16-18 and 13-15 age groups, was claimed by Dina Shah of Pleasant, who shot 79.

Following are the complete results of the Bucyrus tournament.

16-18 age group

Alexander Crowe, 71

Alex Pratt, 72

Minoy Shah, 79

Logan Niese, 81

Mason Rinehart, 81

Isaac Dillon, 82

Andrew Crowe, 83

Nathan Barre, 84

Nicholas McMullen, 84

Nathan Newell, 84

Bronson Dalenberg, 85

Kael Margraf, 86

Gavin O’Connell, 88

Steven Street, 91

Liv Gier, 92

Lucas Hites, 93

Katelyn Reynolds, 94

Hunter Yancey, 95

Tyler Ufferman, 100

Caleb Issler, 105

Katie Hanft, 114

Adi Graham, 119

13-15 age group

Dina Shah, 79

Grant Bentley, 81

Maura Murphy, 83

Nathan McMullen, 84

Chase Brackenridge, 87

Logan Keller, 88

Lucy Myers, 88

Kaden Ottley, 95

Henry Terry, 95

Evan Brown, 98

Jack Seckel, 101

Noah Burke, 104

Sam Reynolds, 109

Rayma Smith, 110

Micah Greene, 111

Noah Kueter, 111

Dawson Hall, 113

Devin Emans, 114

Carson Walker, 114

Carson Stroupe, 120

Anna Songer, 121

Weston Ottery, 125

Kellen Cadegan, 128

12-and-under age group

Alex Yancey, 50

Grayson Keller, 52

Kolton Crider, 62

Anna Allen, 66

Olivia Ross, 66

Jenson Stover, 85

Zivah Berry, 89

On Tuesday, June 8, the HOJGA season began with a rain-shortened event at Upper Sandusky’s Lincoln Hills.

The 16-18 and 13-15 classes were condensed to nine holes, while 12-and-under golfers played five. Minoy Shah won the 16-18 group with a round of 35, while Logan Keller of Galion shot 40 to win the 13-15 class and Alex Yancey of Pleasant won the 12-and-under group with a score of 27. The top girl performer was Dina Shah, who shot 42.

Following are the complete results of the tournament held at Lincoln Hills.

16-18 age group

Minoy Shah, 35

Isaac Dillon, 39

Spencer Keller, 39

Alexander Crowe, 40

Alex Pratt, 40

Nathan Newell, 41

Bronson Dalenberg, 42

Nathan Barre, 43

Mason Rinehart, 45

Steven Street, 45

Liv Gier, 47

Kael Margraf, 47

Logan Niese, 47

Brock Mosher, 48

Andrew Crowe, 49

Lucas Hites, 80

Hunter Yancey, 51

Lane Kanagy, 57

Caleb Issler, 60

Adi Graham, 64

Katie Hanft, 66

13-15 age group

Logan Keller, 40

Dina Shah, 42

Sam Reynolds, 44

Chase Brackenridge, 45

Paiton Allen, 46

Henry Terry, 49

Noah Burke, 50

Lucy Myers, 51

Weston Prenger, 51

Micah Greene, 52

Kaden Ottley, 53

Kellen Cadegan, 57

Rayma Smith, 57

Carson Walker, 57

Dawson Hill, 61

Evan Brown, 62

12-and-under age group

Alex Yancey, 27

Kolton Crider, 29

Anna Allen, 43

Jenson Stover, 47

