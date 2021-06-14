Allmendinger tops at Mid-Ohio

A.J. Allmendinger took the checkered flag at the B&L Transport 170, hosted by Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 5.

Allmendinger led 23 of the race’s 78 laps to claim first place and become the first two-time winner at Mid-Ohio since the NASCAR Xfinity series started running there in 2013.

Finishing second was Justin Haley, who led seven laps. Ty Gibbs led 16 laps of the race in placing third. Austin Cindric, who finished 14th on the day, led the most laps of any driver, with 30 at the front of the pack.

A number of other races were held over the weekend.

On Friday, the ARCA Menards Series’ Dawn Ultra 150 was contested, with Gibbs taking first place in the 42-lap race. He was followed by Austin Hill, who took second place, and third-place finisher Thad Moffitt.

There were races held in the Yokohama Drivers Cup USA on both days.

In Friday’s race, Laura Ely placed first, while Chris Bellomo was second and Jim Walsh placed third. Ely won again on Saturday, while Bellomo took second for the second straight day. Michael Zuieback finished in third place.

Also competing at Mid-Ohio were the Stadium Super Trucks, who had two races on Saturday.

The first event was won by Sheldon Creed, with Matt Brabham finishing second and Robby Gordon taking third. Gordon moved up to first place in the second race, with Greg Biffle running second and Brabham reaching the podium again in third place.

A.J. Allmendinger, shown winning at Mid-Ohio in 2013, pulled off another win at the Morrow County road course earlier this month in the NASCAR Xfinity series. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_allmendinger.jpg A.J. Allmendinger, shown winning at Mid-Ohio in 2013, pulled off another win at the Morrow County road course earlier this month in the NASCAR Xfinity series. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

