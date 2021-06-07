MG boys just miss out on placements

The Mount Gilead boys’ track and field team came close to earning placement points over the weekend at the Division III state track and field meet at Westerville North High School, but finished just off the podium in a pair of events.

Junior Michael Snopik came closest to placing, as he took ninth in the 1600 on Saturday, finishing less than 1.5 seconds out of eighth. His time was 4:26.04.

Snopik also was part of the team’s 10th-place 3200-meter relay Friday. He teamed with junior Seamus Walsh and seniors Eric Mowery and Brett Shipman to finish with a time of 8:12.2.

In Friday’s preliminary heats, Snopik and Walsh ran with sophomore Matthew Bland and freshman Quade Harris in the 1600-meter relay, but their time of 3:35.29 would not advance them to Saturday’s finals.

Also running in the prelims was junior hurdler Garrett Lamb-Hart. He finished the 110-meter hurdles in 16.28, but also didn’t reach the finals.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington senior Mason White finished his high school career at the state track and field meet on Saturday.

Competing in the Division III 1600 at Westerville North, he got out to a fast start and was in third place at the midway point of the race. However, he would not be able to maintain that pace and finished in 13th with a time of 4:32.51.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor junior Rachael Ervin competed in the pole vault on Saturday at the Division III track and field meet.

Ervin, who advanced out of regionals with a height of 8’4” would not be able to clear the opening height of 8’ in the state meet as her season came to a conclusion.

