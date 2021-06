This is the last chance to sign up for the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Camp, which will be held on Thursday, June 10, at Miracle Driving Range, 1984 Smeltzer Road, Marion, from 8 a.m. to noon.

To participate in one of the few openings available, go to the website (www.hojga.org) or call 740-389-6207 for immediate sign-up. The camp’s date was moved from June 3 to June 10 due to a conflict of some schools still being in session.

Information received from Carol Markey

Information received from Carol Markey