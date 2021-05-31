MG girls pick up regional title in track

The Mount Gilead Lady Indians earned a regional championship in track and field on Friday.

Competing at Chillicothe Southeastern, the team scored 82 points to easily out-distance second-place Crooksville and their 54-point tally. A total of 36 school scored at least one point in the meet.

The Indians were able to boast a number of state qualifiers in earning their title. The 3200-meter relay of Michaela McGill, Olivia Millisor, Emily Hanft and Allison Johnson won their race in a regional record time of 9:22.71.

Johnson also set a new record in winning the 800. Her time in that event was 2:11.06. She also won two more events, placing first in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.23 and also claiming the 1600 with a time of 4:54.39.

Isabela Schroeter took second in the high jump after clearing 5’2”. She also teamed with Madilyn Elson, Asia Jones and Grace Mowery to advance in the 800-meter relay. The quartet finished fourth in 1:51.82.

Hanft ran third in the 1600 in 5:11.37 and took fourth in the 800 in 2:20.83 to qualify in both events. McGill ran third in the 3200 with a time of 11:18.6 and Grace Shipman cleared 8’ to place third in the pole vault.

Elson, Jones, Mowery and Schroeter earned points in the 400-meter relay by placing sixth, while Millisor was sixth in the 3200. Mikala Harris finished 14th in the discus. Also competing for the girls’ team were Jones in the 100 and Elson in the 200.

The boys’ team placed fifth with 31 points out of a total of 43 point-scoring teams.

The quartet of Seamus Walsh, Eric Mowery, Brett Shipman and Michael Snopik ran second in the 3200-meter relay in 8:11.5 to advance to the state meet. Walsh and Snopik also teamed with Matthew Bland and Quade Harris to move on in the 1600-meter relay, placing third in 3:37.69.

Snopik also was third in the 1600 with a time of 4:27.45, while Garrett Lamb-Hart placed third in the 110 hurdles in 15.5 to also advance to state.

The team’s 400-meter relay of Storm McGinniss, Owen High, Kyan Davis and Harris ran fifth in their race. Wyatt Harriman placed eighth in the pole vault and High also competed in the high jump.

The Cardington boys finished 17th with 14 points. Mason White advanced to the state meet in the 1600 with a fourth-place finish in 4:28.06. He also ran fifth in the 3200 and was on the seventh-place 1600-meter relay along with Kaleb Meade, Mike Rose and Tyler Rose.

Tyler Rose added a sixth-place finish in the 400.

For the Lady Pirates, who finished 23rd with seven points, Loey Hallabrin placed fifth in the 1600 and took 13th in 800.

Hazel Jolliff claimed seventh place in the long jump and was eighth in the 300-meter hurdles, while Dana Congrove took 13th in the shot put. Jolliff also ran with Bella Scurlock, Alexis Crone and Hallabrin in the 1600-meter relay.

For the Northmor girls, who were 22nd in the meet with eight points, Rachael Ervin placed second in the pole vault with a height of 8’4” to earn second place and a trip to state. Kahlen Ball was 11th in the discus, while Ervin also competed in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

The boys’ team scored four points for 34th place. P.J. Lower ran sixth in the 100 and Kooper Keen took eighth in the 800 to account for those points.

Division II at Lexington

Highland’s Juliette Laracuente qualified for the Division II state track and field meet in four events while competing in the regional meet hosted by Lexington High School.

Competing in the high jump on Thursday, Laracuente took the title by clearing 5’6”. On Saturday, she added a win in the long jump with an effort of 16’11.75” and finished third in the 200 with a time of 26.72.

Laracuente also advanced as part of the team’s race-winning 400-meter relay. She teamed with Brylinn Tuggle, Makenna Belcher and Peyton Carpenter to place first in 50.2.

Belcher also ran in the 100-meter hurdles, but was unable to advance to the finals.

For the boys, Landyn Albanese qualified for the state meet in a pair of events. He took third in the 100 in 11.28 and followed that up with a third-place finish in the 200 with a time of 22.88. Also moving on to the state meet was Caden Holtrey. He finished fourth in the shot put with a heave of 48’11”.

Albanese also placed fifth in the long jump and competed with Gavin Hankins, Mason Duncan and Landon Remmert in the 1600-meter relay, which just missed out on making the finals by placing ninth.

Remmert also ran in both hurdles races. He had the ninth-fastest time in the 300 hurdles and was 15th in the 110 hurdles. Hunter Bolton added a 13th-place finish in the 3200.

Overall, the girls’ team finished sixth of 38 scoring squads with 36 points, while the boys were 12th of 40 with a total of 21.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS