Highland’s Laracuente advances to state in high jump

Highland’s Juliette Laracuente qualified for the Division II state track and field meet in the high jump Thursday at Lexington High School.

Competing in the high jump, Laracuente took the title by clearing 5’6”. She also competed in the preliminary heats of two events Thursday and will have the chance to run at state in both of those, depending on the results of Saturday’s finals. She had the third-fastest time in the 200 at 25.54 and, competing with Brylinn Tuggle, Makenna Belcher and Peyton Carpenter, tallied the fifth-fastest time in the 400-meter relay of 50.18.

Belcher also ran in the 100-meter hurdles, but was unable to advance to the finals.

For the boys, Landyn Albanese advanced through the preliminaries to the finals in the 200. He had the third-fastest qualifying time of 22.52. He also made the finals of the 100 with the sixth-best time of 11.24.

Albanese also placed fifth in the long jump and competed with Gavin Hankins, Mason Duncan and Landon Remmert in the 1600-meter relay, which just missed out on making the finals by placing ninth.

Remmert also ran in both hurdles races. He had the ninth-fastest time in the 300 hurdles and was 15th in the 110 hurdles.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

