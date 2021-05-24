Local track athletes have success at districts

The Mount Gilead girls’ track and field team earned a district title on Saturday when they topped 12 other teams at Granville’s Division III district meet.

The Lady Indians finished with 135 points, while second-place Liberty Union had 108. Leading the way for the team was Allison Johnson, who won three individual events and also was on a first-place relay. Johnson won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.99, took the 1600 in 4:50.35 and also won the 800 in 2:12.06. She teamed with Michaela McGill, Olivia Millisor and Emily Hanft to place first in the 3200-meter relay. Their time was 9:31.48.

McGill also won the 3200 with a time of 11:39.55. Mount Gilead also won two other relays. The quartet of Madilyn Elson, Asia Jones, Grace Mowery and Isabela Schroeter won both the 800-meter relay (1:52.31) and the 400-meter event (52.89).

Hanft placed second in the 1600 with a time of 5:11.11 and also was runner-up in the 800 in 2:21.75. Schroeter placed second in the high jump by clearing 5’1”, while Elson ran third in the 200 in 27.59 and Mikala Harris took third in the discus with an effort of 93’5”.

Also moving onto regionals by virtue of placing fourth were Jones in the 100 (13.48), Millisor in the 3200 (12:12.06) and Grace Shipman in the pole vault (7’4”).

The Mount Gilead boys also had a strong showing, as they took second out of 20 scoring teams with 74 points.

The team’s 1600-meter relay team of Matthew Bland, Seamus Walsh, Michael Snopik and Quade Harris ran second in 3:37.08. Walsh, Eric Mowery, Brett Shipman and Snopik were third in the 3200-meter relay (8:17.51) and Storm McGinniss, Owen High, Kyan Davis and Harris placed fourth in the 400-meter relay in 45.66.

Snopik took second in the 1600 in 4:29.85, while High placed second in the high jump by clearing 5’10”. Also, Garrett Lamb-Hart ran fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.29 and Wyatt Harriman advanced in the pole vault by clearing 11’ for fourth place.

Cardington took fifth in the girls’ meet and 11th in the boys’. Hazel Jolliff won the 300-meter hurdles in 49.14 and took second in the long jump with an effort of 15’6.25”. She also teamed with Bella Scurlock, Alexis Crone and Loey Hallabrin to finish third in the 1600-meter relay in 4:34.43.

Hallabrin added fourth-place finishes in the 1600 (5:30.34) and 800 (2:30.98). Also advancing was Dana Congrove, as she was fourth in the shot put with a heave of 29’8.5”.

The boys’ team advanced two individuals and one relay. Mason White finished second in the 3200 with a time of 10:01.15 and was fourth in the 1600 in 4:30.25, while Tyler Rose ran third in the 400 in 52.65. Those two also teamed with Kaleb Meade and Mike Rose to place third in the 1600-meter relay in 3:37.37.

The Northmor Lady Knights finished sixth, while the boys’ team was eighth. Rachael Ervin advanced to regionals in three events. She won the pole vault by clearing 8’8”, took second in the 100 hurdles (17.86) and ran fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.45. Kahlan Ball won the discus with an effort of 99’11” to also move on in the postseason.

Two members of the boys’ team advanced. P.J. Lower finished third in the 100 in 11.53, while Kooper Keen ran third in the 800 with a time of 2:03.15.

Highland competed in the Division II district meet hosted by Westerville North. The boys took fourth out of 14 teams, while the girls were fifth out of 19.

For the boys’ team, Landyn Albanese won the 200 with a time of 22.33. He also placed third in both the 100 (11.34) and long jump (20’7.5”) and teamed with Gavin Hankins, Mason Duncan and Landon Remmert to place third in the 1600 relay in 3:31.24.

Also winning an event was Caden Holtrey, who claimed the shot put with a top throw of 50’0.5”. Remmert finished third in the 300 hurdles in 41.42 and was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 17.09. Hunter Bolton added a fourth-place finish in the 3200 with a time of 10:40.46.

The girls’ team finished first in four events. Juliette Laracuente won the long jump with a leap of 17’0.5”, took first in the 200 with a time of 25.54 and added a win in the high jump by clearing 5’3”. The sophomore also teamed with Brylinn Tuggle, Makenna Belcher and Peyton Carpenter to win the 400-meter relay in 50.44.

Belcher also advanced in the 100-meter hurdles, where she placed fourth with a time of 16.88.

MG girls earn Division III title

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS