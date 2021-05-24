Mount Gilead Youth Football holding sign-ups

Mount Gilead’s youth football program for ages 7-13 will run from mid-July to late October with games starting in late August.

In-person sign-ups will be held at 6 p.m. on June 5 and 12 at the Cherry Street parking lot. Online sign-ups are also available and anyone signing up that way will not have to attend an in-person sign-up.

The cost per player is $135, with money to be collected when equipment is issued. Anyone with questions may call or message Andrew McCorkle at 937-594-5001.

Information received from Andrew McCorkle.