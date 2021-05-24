Highland BB earns Saturday win

By Rob Hamilton

Highland cruised to an 11-3 win at Bloom-Carroll on Saturday, tallying 17 hits in earning the non-league decision.

Dom Carter finished with three singles, while RIder Minnick, Blake Jodrey and Randy Cain all had a double and single. Luke Cain and Zach Pinkerton both added a pair of singles.

Five pitchers took the mound for Highland, combining to strike out five, walk one and scatter seven hits. The win went to Logan Shaffer.

