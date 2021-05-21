Mount Gilead baseball moves on in tournament

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

A two-run sixth inning pushed host Mount Gilead to a sectional championship against Fairbanks in a Thursday Division III baseball game.

The Indians won 2-1 after falling behind by one run in the first inning. However, that would be the only score surrendered by Carter Kennon, who went the distance for the win. He struck out nine and walked one, while spinning a three-hitter.

MG couldn’t get on the scoreboard until the sixth frame. The team’s offense broke through against the Panthers, as Owen Blanton, Kennon, Zack Davidson and Paul Butterman connected for four consecutive singles to tie the game at 1-1 with the bases loaded.

Fairbanks recorded a double play to get one out away from escaping the inning with no further damage done, but Davidson would cross home plate on an error to give MG a one-run lead that would hold up the rest of the way.

The Indians finished with six hits in the game, with Davidson tallying two of them.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS