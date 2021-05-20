Cardington BB advances to districts

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington’s baseball team advanced to the district semifinals Wednesday by defeating host Madison Christian by a 7-3 margin.

The Pirates took the lead with a five-run fourth inning and never looked back in claiming the win. After Dillon Minturn, Tanner Jones and A.J. Hall all reached base, Joe Denney successfully sacrificed in a run. Sam McKee followed with a two-out single to make it 2-0 and Avery Harper then added three more to the Pirate total with a three-run inside the park home run.

Madison got two in their half of the fourth, but Cardington would get runs in the sixth and seventh innings to ensure they stayed in front. Harper tripled in a run in the sixth to continue his big day, while Hall drove in the team’s final run with a seventh-inning single.

Harper not only drove in four runs with his two hits, but also struck out 14 in pitching a complete game four-hitter in winning the game. Minturn added a double and single, as the Pirates finished with seven hits, while drawing six walks.

Cardington will next travel to East Knox Monday to compete for a berth in the district finals.

