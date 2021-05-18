Northmor BB tops Cardington

By Rob Hamilton

Two Northmor pitchers threw a one-hitter at home against Cardington in a Monday baseball game won by the Golden Knights by an 11-1 margin.

Grant Bentley earned the win, as he and Drew Hammond struck out two and walked five on the day. Garrett Corwin recorded a home run, while Grant Bentley had four hits, including a pair of doubles. Max Lower had a double and single and Marcus Cortez added two hits.

A.J. Hall suffered the loss for the Pirates. He, Dillon Minturn and Trey Brininger combined to strike out four, walk four and give up 12 hits.

Highland Scots

Highland’s baseball team tied the school record for most wins in a season when it improved to 24-2 Monday at Westerville Central.

Against the Warhawks, Highland picked up a 5-3 victory. Four pitchers saw action for the team. Logan Shaffer earned the win, with he, Wyatt Groves, Zach Liddle and Tyler Disbennett combining to strike out one, walk three and scatter six hits.

Offensively, Jon Jensen had a double, while both Dom Carter and K.J. Johnson had two singles in the contest.

