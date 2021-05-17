IMSA runs at Mid-Ohio over the weekend

The 2021 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season got off to a good start over the weekend with the IMSA WeatherTech Championship.

That race was held Sunday afternoon, while a few support races took place on both Saturday and Sunday. A total of five races were held. Besides the WeatherTech Championship, there also were two MX-5 Cup events, as well as the Michelin Pilot Challenge and Prototype Challenge.

In the WeatherTech Championship, the duo of Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque claimed the checkered flag. They were the top car in the Daytona Prototype International class, which took the first six spots in the 25-car field.

Felipe Nasr and Pipo Dorani were second and Oliver Jarvis and Harry Tincknell, who led the majority of the first 80 laps in the 122-lap race, wound up third.

The Le Mans Prototype 3 class was won by the car driven by Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson, who were seventh overall, completing 115 laps on the day. Rasmus Lindh and Dan Goldberg finished second in the class and eighth overall, while the duo of Dylan Murry and Jim Cox finished third in the class and were ninth overall.

The GT Daytona class was won by Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley, who finished 12th in the race with 111 laps completed. They were followed by the duos of Zach Veach and Frankie Montecalvo and Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow.

There were two groups in the Michelin Pilot Challenge. The race was won by top Grand Sport drivers Kuno Wittmer and Chris Green, who finished 75 laps. They were followed by the duo of Jan Hoylon and Ryan Hardwick and the team of Alec Udell and Bryce Ward.

The top Touring Car finisher was the team of Ryan Norman and Parker Chase, who were 10th overall. Michael Lewis and Taylor Hagler finished 12th overall, while Ryan Eversley and Scott Smithson placed 13th to be the third Touring Car representative to finish the race.

The Prototype Challenge race was claimed by Moritz Kranz, who rode the 77 laps solo, leading most of the way. Mike Skeen and Terry Olson finished in second place, while Josh Sarchet and Dakota Dickerson finished third.

In the MX-5 Cup races, Saturday’s event was won by Selin Rollan, while Sam Paley finished second and Justin Pisciteli took third. On Sunday, Chris Nunes placed first, while Gresham Wagner was second and Luca Mars ran third.

By Rob Hamilton

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

